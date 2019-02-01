We speak to Valencia-based artist Anges Ricart Gregori who has begun carving a niche for herself within the world of editorial illustration, creating visuals for the likes of Vice and The New Yorker

There’s something slightly unsettling about Anges Ricart Gregori’s illustrations; perhaps it’s the combination of the intense strokes she uses, along with what she describes as “uneasy” colour combinations: much of her recent work features saturated blues, pinks and yellows. Her work is certainly designed more to stimulate than to calm.

Gregori’s been working as a commercial illustrator for about a year and half, after finishing a BA in Fine Art, another in Graphic Design and Illustration and then an MA in Art Production. But she tells us her training as an illustrator began much earlier. “I developed my love for illustration as a little kid, when I used to spend most of my time diving into illustrated books,” she says.

Illustration about LGBTQA+ relationships for Salty World

Illustration of La Nuca for Beat Magazine, Spain