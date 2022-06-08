This animated video for Century Egg takes us into a miniature world

Ever wondered what life is like from the perspective of a piece of hair? This beautiful stop-motion video for indie band Century Egg offers some insights

By

In general, stray hairs on the floor are pretty icky. But not in this video for Halifax, Nova Scotia-based band Century Egg, which tells the story of a little piece of hair that falls off the head of the promo’s protagonist, while also documenting the changing seasons and the passing of time.

The stop motion animation is created and directed by Chris and Susie Shapones and is inspired by the album cover art for Little Piece of Hair, which is painted by the band’s lead singer Shane Song, as well as a mix of Aardman animation and the darker imagery of Jan Svankmajer.

The video has a whimsical vibe, with hand-made furniture and a central character that is made using Amigurumi, the Japanese art of crocheting small, stuffed yarn characters. Combined with the appealing, hand-drawn type used to spell out the song’s lyrics, it all comes together to show that even the most throwaway aspects of life can be made to feel profound.

The video has already performed well on the animation festival circuit, winning Best Animation Music Video at the International Sound Video Awards in Prague, as well as being officially selected as part of the St Kilda Film Festival in Australia, and appearing at the Sommet du Cinéma d’animation in Montreal last month.

Credits:
Production Company: Knuckles Animation Studio
Director: Chris Shapone
Animation/Editing: Susie Shapone
DOP: Toby Petch
2D Animation: Sherrie Koo
Set & Props: Serena Hor

Latest from CR

More from CR

Top Gun Maverick Image

The creative potential of 3D billboards

The humble billboard is evolving as creative uses of 3D imagery are being used to sell everything from movies to video games to sneakers. Here, Alex Wilson, ECD at brand experience agency Amplify, examines what they offer for brands

Creative Review Annual 2022 cover

The Creative Review Annual 2022

Welcome to the Creative Review Annual awards, celebrating creativity across design, advertising, digital, film and more. See all the Winners here

Channel 4 ident still

Why the creative industry needs Channel 4

With the UK Government planning to privatise the 40-year-old broadcaster, CR speaks to current and former C4 employees about what makes it special, and the unique role it’s played in pioneering creativity

Gen Z finance Keebo

The changing face of finance brands

A raft of new personal finance brands are on a mission to win over Gen Z consumers. We examine how they are setting themselves apart from the millennial-friendly approach of more established challengers

What Charles and Ray Eames can teach designers today

Charles & Ray Eames didn’t just create iconic pieces of design – they thought of themselves as ‘tradesmen’ whose job was to create better, longer-lasting products. Llisa Demetrios, Eames Institute chief curator and granddaughter of the pair, discusses what we can learn from them

Campbell Addy 7

Campbell Addy’s journey to Feeling Seen

In just six years, photographer Campbell Addy has carved a distinctive place within the fashion industry. Here he talks to Gem Fletcher about his new book Feeling Seen and the importance of friendship, community and intimacy in his work

For the Record The Photographer's Gallery Miles Davis

What makes an album cover iconic?

A new show at the Photographers’ Gallery in London examines the historic role imagemakers have played in helping build musicians’ brands. We explore why this relationship is more vital than ever in the streaming age

Sproutl film still showing 'sprout' symbol

The great gardening rebrand

A gang of upstart new gardening businesses are tapping into the world’s collective plant addiction, and design and branding is pivotal to their success

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

GRAPHIC DESIGNER

LONDON

SENIOR DESIGNER

MANCHESTER