Anna dello Russo reinvents the fashion book with her cabinet of curiosities

The fashion editor and stylist is marking her three-decade career with a new book published by Phaidon, which includes stamps, stickers and other objects that celebrate her personal style journey

By

For anyone with even the slightest bit of interest in the world of fashion, Anna dello Russo needs no introduction. In a career spanning 30 years, the Italian journalist and stylist spent 18 of those as fashion editor at Vogue Italia before going on to become editor-at-large of Vogue Japan.

Why do I need to register?

Every month, hundreds of thousands of people visit us here on our website. The more we know about our visitors, the better and more relevant content we can provide for them. And, yes, knowing our audience better helps us find commercial partners too. We just ask you to provide a few details about yourself and what you do. Don't worry, we won't share your information with anyone, unless you give us permission to do so. In return you can:

Submit your work

Send us your latest projects, which we will review and consider to be featured on our website or in the print magazine.

Receive our newsletter

Get the latest creative insight and inspiration delivered straight to your inbox, in a newsletter curated by the CR editorial team.

Subscribe for more from CR

Subscribe to Creative Review to access all our premium online content, the digital archive which includes over 400 issues of the magazine and much more.

Latest from CR

Jobs

View more

MID-WEIGHT DESIGNER

London

SENIOR DESIGNER

London