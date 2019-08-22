Visual Editions on finding new ways to tell stories

Visual Editions is known for its inventive approach to storytelling, creating apps and books for the likes of Penguin Random House, COS and WeTransfer. We talk to its founders about the agency’s work

Visual Editions describes itself as a creative agency “powered by stories”. Founded nearly a decade ago by Anna Gerber and Britt Iverson, it has built a reputation for bringing stories to life in surprising and playful ways.

Alongside producing books (including a Fraser Muggeridge-designed edition of Don Quixote filled with original photography and a one-off version of Thomas Harris’ book Cari Mora complete with 24 carat gold bullion), Visual Editions has created interactive reading experiences for brands including Mercedes-Benz Google, WeTransfer and Google Creative Labs. Projects include a series of bedtime radio stories created for guests at the Ace Hotel in Los Angeles and a festive story based on Hans Christian Anderson’s The Fir Tree for COS, told through a Richard Ayoade-voiced Spotify story and printed ‘story leafs’ given out in store.