Annie Atkins curates Christmas at Guinness Storehouse

The designer mined the Guinness archives to create graphics for its seasonal display in the Dublin brewery experience, including a modular Christmas tree installation

Annie Atkins has been enlisted for a Guinness Storehouse takeover in Dublin, overseeing the seasonal decor throughout the seven floors of the ever popular tourist attraction showcasing the brewery’s history.

The Dublin-based graphic designer – known in particular for her work designing props and materials for film and TV, namely her collaborations with Wes Anderson – created decorations and designs influenced by archival Guinness ads and slogans.

The designs were transposed from her by-now trademark graph paper onto reflective blocks, which appear as part of a modular pyramid of Christmas trees that stack up to form a 15-metre-high installation.

The old-timey charm of Atkins’ designs is a fine pairing for the seasonal display, which is available to see in person until January 2.

guinness-storehouse.com