The Annual 2018: Judges announced

The judges have been announced for the Creative Review Annual 2018, our award scheme showcasing the best in the creative industries from the past year. Enter your work before January 22

Each year we search for the best creative work across several different disciplines which is showcased in The Annual – a special issue of CR. Winning work, deemed Best in Book, is featured in print and online, along with detailed case studies and insight on how and why it was made. It’s a great opportunity to have your work reach the eyes of over 2 million members of the CR community.

Winners are also invited to a launch party, which is a great opportunity to network with the industry and meet future clients or collaborators.

The Annual 2017 launch party

To find out more about the categories and how to enter, please visit The Annual website or download this entry pack. Any work produced in 2017 is eligible for the awards, and must be submitted to us by 5 p.m. on Monday January 22.

We call on industry experts to help us select the Best in Book.

This year’s judges are;

For advertising:

Anna Higgs, Creative Director

David Kolbusz, Chief Creative Officer, Droga 5

Vicky Maguire, Joint Creative Officer, Grey London

Alice Tonge , Head of Creative & Design, 4Creative

For design:

Paul Cardwell, Executive Director, Creative, Brand Union

Adam Rix, Creative Director, Music

Charlie Smith, Creative Director, Charlie Smith Design

For digital:

Charlotte Briscall, Head of Digital Experience, Sainsbury’s

Malcolm Poynton, Global Chief Creative Officer, Cheil Worldwide

Resh Sidhu, Digital Creative Director

James Temple, Chief Creative Officer, EMEA/ R/GA