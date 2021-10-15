The Annual 2022 is open for entries!

The Annual, Creative Review’s yearly award scheme that celebrates the best work across advertising, design, digital, film & TV production, games and more is open for entries. Deadline: December 10

The Creative Review Annual celebrates the best in creative thinking. One of the most respected and trusted awards in the commercial arts, it serves to demonstrate the vital role that design and creativity plays for business in driving innovation and growth.

Now in its 19th year, the Annual aims to represent the diversity of the industry today, showcasing work from Advertising, Design, Digital, Film & TV, Gaming and much more, with all the winning work showcased in the April/May 2022 print issue of Creative Review as well as online and across our social media. Through these channels it will reach a global audience of almost three million people from across brands, businesses and the creative industries.

In the Annual 2022 we will continue to recognise advertising craft and creative effectiveness, two new categories that were introduced last year. In creative effectiveness, we encourage brands, agencies, studios and individuals to enter case studies of work created between June 2019-June 2021, which will demonstrate the longer-term impact that the creative work they completed has had for the brand, business or organisation it is created for.

Below are the key dates and info you need to know for entering the Annual 2022; please visit our awards website to download the entry pack and see all the winners from last year.

THE ANNUAL: KEY DATES

Entry deadline: December 10, 2021

Judging week: w/c January 26, 2022

The Annual is published: May, 2022

Event: Date and venue to be confirmed

ENTRY COSTS

Standard: £285+VAT per entry

Small organisations (10 or fewer employees/students/individuals): £175+VAT per entry

creativereview.co.uk/event/the-annual/