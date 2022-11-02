Creative Review’s Annual Awards 2023 are now open for entries

If you’ve made a brilliant piece of commercial creative work in 2022 – or have a compelling story of long term creative effectiveness – we want to hear about it

By

Now in its 20th year, Creative Review’s Annual Awards celebrates the best commercial creative work across a wide range of disciplines – advertising, design, digital, music, film and TV, and gaming. Each year we enlist an esteemed panel of judges to examine the entries and determine what’s been the most powerful, innovative, beautiful and effective examples of creativity from the last year.

In 2020 we introduced a new Creative Effectiveness category to the Annual Awards, which looks at the longer term impact of creativity on business – for example through a major rebrand or redesign, or an ongoing ad campaign that’s had a significant effect.

This category returns for our 2023 Annual Awards, alongside new sub-categories for radio and audio ad campaigns, as well as campaigns incorporating excellent PR, photography, illustration, cinematography and art direction. For 2023 we’ve also added new type design, typography, ecommerce and sound design sub-categories, to recognise a broader scope of creative work.

Judges will assess the entries, with the best work of the year awarded an Honourable Mention, and projects of particularly outstanding quality awarded Winner. All work is featured in the April/May 2023 Annual Awards edition of the Creative Review magazine, as well as our online showcase, with in-depth editorial coverage given to Winners.

Below are the key dates and info you need to know for entering the Annual Awards 2023; please visit our awards website to download the entry pack or click here to see all the winners from last year.

ANNUAL AWARDS 2023: KEY DATES
Entry deadline: December 14, 2022
Judging week: w/c January 25, 2023
Annual Awards is published: May, 2023

ENTRY COSTS
Standard: £325+VAT per entry
Small organisations (10 or fewer employees/students/individuals): £195+VAT per entry

Annual Awards 2023 is open for entry now; creativereview.co.uk/event/the-annual

Latest from CR

More from CR

Why brand experiences need to hit us in the feels

Experiential is back with a vengeance, but it’s contending with much higher expectations and a lot less patience. Giant Spoon’s Trevor Guthrie and Love’s Russell Ashdown chat to CR about building more memorable and emotional experiences for brands

The many hats of Amber Park

The LA-based artist discusses growing up as a child of immigrants, creative directing for Lil Yachty and Katy Perry during college, and why she’s no longer an NFT hater

Photographing the Black Panthers

New York Times photography editor Jeffrey Henson Scales and ‘unofficial’ Panthers photographer Stephen Shames share the stories behind a pair of new photo books dedicated to the political organisation

Ideas for people who hate advertising

Pancho Cassis, the global CCO of ad agency David, is known for campaigns that surprise and subvert expectations. He talks to us about getting the best out of his teams and why he advocates for cautious growth

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

3D/INTERIOR DESIGNER

LEICESTER