If you’ve made a brilliant piece of commercial creative work in 2022 – or have a compelling story of long term creative effectiveness – we want to hear about it

Now in its 20th year, Creative Review’s Annual Awards celebrates the best commercial creative work across a wide range of disciplines – advertising, design, digital, music, film and TV, and gaming. Each year we enlist an esteemed panel of judges to examine the entries and determine what’s been the most powerful, innovative, beautiful and effective examples of creativity from the last year.

In 2020 we introduced a new Creative Effectiveness category to the Annual Awards, which looks at the longer term impact of creativity on business – for example through a major rebrand or redesign, or an ongoing ad campaign that’s had a significant effect.

This category returns for our 2023 Annual Awards, alongside new sub-categories for radio and audio ad campaigns, as well as campaigns incorporating excellent PR, photography, illustration, cinematography and art direction. For 2023 we’ve also added new type design, typography, ecommerce and sound design sub-categories, to recognise a broader scope of creative work.

Judges will assess the entries, with the best work of the year awarded an Honourable Mention, and projects of particularly outstanding quality awarded Winner. All work is featured in the April/May 2023 Annual Awards edition of the Creative Review magazine, as well as our online showcase, with in-depth editorial coverage given to Winners.

Below are the key dates and info you need to know for entering the Annual Awards 2023; please visit our awards website to download the entry pack or click here to see all the winners from last year.

ANNUAL AWARDS 2023: KEY DATES

Entry deadline: December 14, 2022

Judging week: w/c January 25, 2023

Annual Awards is published: May, 2023

ENTRY COSTS

Standard: £325+VAT per entry

Small organisations (10 or fewer employees/students/individuals): £195+VAT per entry

Annual Awards 2023 is open for entry now; creativereview.co.uk/event/the-annual