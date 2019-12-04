Another whopper on a bus… but this time, it’s from Burger King
In a new piece of surprisingly political advertising, the fast food chain has taken aim at the “We send the EU £350 million a week” claim
BBH London is behind the messaging, which appeared on the side of a London bus today. Photography shows it sailing past the Palace of Westminster, where politicians are undoubtedly preparing for the outcome of the upcoming General Election.
It’s a bold move for Burger King. The brand’s decision to join the political discussion could have easily gone awry, but it’s a clever piece of work – knowing yet playful, and pleasantly uncomplicated. It’s also notable for offering a hint of where Burger King’s loyalties might lie when it comes to the Brexit debate – an arena most companies have avoided stepping into.