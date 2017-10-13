Anthony Burgess Re-Covered

As part of this year’s Design Manchester festival, the Anthony Burgess Foundation is hosting an exhibition which sees designers from around the world share new design ideas for classic novels including A Clockwork Orange.

By
Burgess Re-Covered

Hosted in a small space within Manchester’s Anthony Burgess Foundation, ‘Burgess Re-Covered’ sees prints of new designs for classic Burgess novels displayed around the walls. The show forms part of a number of events taking place this year in celebration of what would have been Burgess’ 100th birthday.

Burgess Re-Covered
By Ross Phillips
Burgess Re-Covered
By AND Studio
Burgess Re-Covered
By SuperMundane

In accompanying display cases, visitors are given the added treat of seeing some of the real designs used on covers for titles such as A Clockwork Orange, The Doctor Is Sick and Earthly Powers from over the decades, which offer a neat insight into the changing fashions in book design over time.

Burgess Re-Covered
By Jane Bowyer
Burgess Re-Covered
By grandson
Burgess Re-Covered
By Ellie Thomas
Burgess Re-Covered


‘Burgess Re-Covered’ is on display during Design Manchester, until October 22. designmcr.com

CR Recommends

More from CR

An introduction to North Korean design

Nicholas Bonner’s book Made in North Korea offers a rare glimpse into the visual culture of the totalitarian state – from cigarette and food packaging to postcards and airline tickets. We talk to Bonner about the North Korean graphic design industry and how the role of packaging and ephemera differs in such a society

Jobs

View more

Graphic Designer

Fushi Wellbeing

Creative Designer

Monddi Design Agency

Make the most of CR