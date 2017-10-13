Anthony Burgess Re-Covered

As part of this year’s Design Manchester festival, the Anthony Burgess Foundation is hosting an exhibition which sees designers from around the world share new design ideas for classic novels including A Clockwork Orange.

Hosted in a small space within Manchester’s Anthony Burgess Foundation, ‘Burgess Re-Covered’ sees prints of new designs for classic Burgess novels displayed around the walls. The show forms part of a number of events taking place this year in celebration of what would have been Burgess’ 100th birthday.

By Ross Phillips

By AND Studio

By SuperMundane

In accompanying display cases, visitors are given the added treat of seeing some of the real designs used on covers for titles such as A Clockwork Orange, The Doctor Is Sick and Earthly Powers from over the decades, which offer a neat insight into the changing fashions in book design over time.

By Jane Bowyer

By grandson

By Ellie Thomas



‘Burgess Re-Covered’ is on display during Design Manchester, until October 22. designmcr.com