Anthony Burrill and Eugeni Bach build a summer pavilion with students

To illustrate the constraints of real-world projects, Eugeni Bach and Anthony Burrill went against the clock to build a summer pavilion with students from Elisava, Barcelona’s design and engineering school

Students at design and engineering school ELISAVA have had a lesson in both simplicity and efficiency, thanks to a recent workshop led by graphic artist Anthony Burrill and Eugeni Bach of architect duo Anna & Eugeni Bach.

Built from start to finish in just 5 days, the workshop was designed to communicate the power of restraint, especially when time isn’t on your side, which tends to be the case in any real-world project. The students also had to deal with limited resources – working solely with pine wood slats and MDF panels – and faced graphic constraints, only using stencil fonts and a strictly white colour palette.

Top image and this image © Xavier Garcia

The summer pavilion was named 3kms, representing the full length of timber used for the construction if it were lined up. The structure will stand on the university’s third floor terrace until the end of July, during which time it’ll play host to activities organised by the students themselves.

The initiative is a joint effort between two of the school’s courses – Master’s in Ephemeral Architecture and Temporary Spaces and Master’s in Graphic Design – and counted towards the coursework project of the 40 students involved. Given the dedicated focus on the building of the pavilion, it’s a fitting testament to the principles of the Bauhaus school, which celebrates its 100th anniversary since it was founded.

anthonyburrill.com; annaeugenibach.com