Anthony Joshua impresses in new Lucozade Sport mini-documentary

Anthony Joshua’s warmth and charisma lift this new film for Lucozade Sport above the usual branded documentary, and make it well worth a watch

The nine-minute short, created by Grey London, opens in fairly predictable fashion, when we are introduced to young Londoner Michael Kuku, who talks about his desire to be a football coach and the inspiration that Anthony Joshua has had on him in his pursuit of sport.

Cut to Kuku returning from a run to be surprised by – guess who? Joshua of course, who is hanging out for him outside his house.

After this cheesy start though, the film proves engaging, as Joshua and Kuku enter into what comes across as a genuinely warm and witty relationship, and share life experiences in a way that, for once in these kinds of films, feels unscripted and real.

Register to keep reading We promise it takes less than 2 minutes! Why register? Let us get to know you better. Once registered, you can read a limited number of articles free, submit your work to us, and receive our daily newsletter if you choose to. Register now Sign in Email Password Keep me logged in Forgot your password? Having problems? +44 (0)2072923703 or customerservices@creativereview.co.uk