Anyone for a Domino’s cape?

Can’t be bothered to get off the sofa? Domino’s has you covered with its new FASHiN capsule collection, which includes gaming sleeping bags and capes with TV control pockets

The pizza chain created the limited edition range with ad agency VCCP and streetwear designer Liam Hodges, who’s tailored each item for chilly nights spent bingeing on box sets.

There’s just three pieces in the collection: The Controller Coat, The Gaming Bag – which has handy arm and leg holes – and The Boxset Blanket, which is big enough to fit three people. Branding has been toned down somewhat, although there are some telltale flashes of red and blue on the gaming jumpsuit and cape.

“For too long, the fashion set have laboured over what to wear out, and it’s time we paid the same respect to what we wear in,” says Hodges. “I designed this collection with those long, cold nights in mind, where all you want is a cosy night in but to still look on-trend doing it.”

Domino’s might have enlisted a credible designer, but it’s obviously all very tongue in cheek. It’s a smart move from the brand, considering the popularity of the recent KFC bucket hat, as well as the Greggs Christmas merch. While it’s not the most original idea, it’s been executed well, and as Caroline Rawlings, Associate Creative Director at VCCP, says: “I mean, it’s pizzas, fashion and sofas. This project makes me very happy.”

Sadly, the collection isn’t for sale, but sofa enthusiasts can win a Gaming Bag for themselves by following Domino’s UK Instagram, and tagging themselves and a friend.

vccp.com; liamhodges.co.uk