AOP Awards 2017: CR’s pick of the winning work

Last evening, winners of the 34th annual Association of Photographers Awards were announced.  Awards were given out at the The Old Truman Brewery in London’s Brick Lane, to winners of 9 categories exclusive to professional photographers and 2 open categories. Two winners are selected in each category, one single image winner and another photo series winner. Here are some of our favourites from the winning work:

Commissioned Advertising Single, curated by Charlie Thompson, Managing Partner, AMV BBDO: Winner, Lorentz Gullachsen

This image was commissioned by property company Marsh & Parsons for a campaign that ran with the tag line ‘An impressive central skylight creates a bright and airy living space’.

Non-commissioned Portrait Series, curated by Lu Howlett, Head of Art Buying, iris: Winner, Phil Fisk

Fisk explains that these aren’t portraits of people rather of the food itself. Food has been taken out of the grime and chaos of a kitchen, and turned into a performance.

Non-Commissioned Environment Single/Series curated by Sarah Williams, (at the time of curating was) Head of Art Buying, MC Saatchi: Winner, Nick Hall

Baja Over & Under by Nick Hall

Project curated by Anthony Holland Parkin, Head of VR & Senior Director, Editorial Content, Getty Images: Winner, Benedict Redgrove

Benedict Redgrove was commissioned by the Dirt Track Riders Association to shoot this series for the Spaces In-Between magazine. Redgrove applies his signature whitewashed, hyper-clean aesthetic – seen in his series about NASA for Wired UK – to the muddy sport.

Commissioned Design Series, curated by Paul Pensom, Art Director, Creative Review: Winner, Rob Lawson

Rob Lawson has carved a bit a of a niche for himself, specialising in photographing beverages. This winning series, titled On the Rocks, commissioned by BKKR.

Open Award Single/Series curated by Phil Coomes, BBC Online Editor: Winner, Nicky Hamilton

The Lonely Man by Nicky Hamilon

For the full list of winning work visit the-aop.org

The AOP Photography Awards 2017 are accompanied by a free exhibition of the winning work on view till October 16, as well a festival called Beyond the Lens; which features a series of talks and workshops. 

