Aphex Twin releases video for new track Collapse

A new video from Aphex Twin will always cause excitement, and this jerky, jittery piece of film from director Weirdcore doesn’t disappoint

The launch of the video is the culmination of a series of teasers from Aphex Twin over the past week, which have included posters featuring his distinctive logo appearing in cities around the world, and other visuals released by label Warp Records on Twitter.

The promo for Collapse, from a new EP coming out in September, finally dropped last night and is a trippy affair, opening with imagery of code that gives way to weird, occasionally meaty, landscapes that are soon dominated by the Aphex Twin logo.

