An appeal – have you seen this poster?

Designer Anthony Burrill is trying to track down the whereabouts of a rare poster that was mistakenly sold from printers Adams of Rye in Sussex

Burrill emailed CR today to see if we can help find what he says is an extremely rare 1957 letterpress poster, similar to the one shown below, which was on display in the window of printers and stationers Adams of Rye to celebrate Rye Bonfire Night.

According to Burrill, on November 12 the poster was accidentally sold for £1.00 from the shop, but it wasn’t actually for sale.

“We are appealing to the design community to look out for the poster,” says Burrill. “The lady who bought it (for £1.00) said she was a graphic designer. We don’t know if she was local or a visitor. The poster was part of the Rye Bonfire Society archive and is irreplaceable – it’s part of the history of Rye.

“If you hear of anybody who has recently acquired this beautiful poster, please could you ask them to kindly return it to Ian Foster at Adams of Rye. Their £1.00 will be refunded in full.”

The shop is based at 8 High Street, Rye, Sussex TN31 7JH. See adamsofrye.co.uk for more details – they can be contacted on adamsrye@aol.com