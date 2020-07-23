Michaela Coel, Grayson Perry, Anthony Burrill, Aardman Animations and Alva Skog are among the creatives features in the latest instalment of the brand’s Behind the Mac series

Launched in 2018, Apple’s Behind the Mac campaign has brought us a series of ads showing inspiring people using its computers. A film released to mark International Women’s Day back in March featured MeToo movement founder Tarana Burke alongside Marie Kondo, Ava DuVernay and Lady Gaga, while another released in June focused on UK musicians.

The latest instalment sees Apple turn its attention to the UK’s creative scene. Set to London musician Labrinth’s track Imagination, Meet the Creatives brings together found photographs of artists, designers, actors and musicians – all working, of course, on Apple Macs.

The line-up includes a mix of emerging and established talent, from artist Grayson Perry to writer and I May Destroy You creator Michaela Coel, Palace founder Lev Tanju, British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful and photographer Vicky Grout.

Musicians Dave, Floating Points and Joy Crookes also make an appearance, along with Labrinth, ustwo games, Aardman Animations, graphic artist Anthony Burrill, fashion designer Feng Chen Wang and illustrator and CR Gradwatch alumna Alva Skog.

Created by TBWA/London, the film is supported with an outdoor campaign, which showcases creatives alongside images of their work. Apple and TBWA have also created 15-second videos with more information about each creative to run on Snapchat, TikTok and Twitter.

It’s a simple concept, but one that reflects Apple’s longstanding focus on creativity, music and culture. While the film relies on viewers having a knowledge of or interest in the UK’s creative scene, it’s a compelling product endorsement – reminding us of the wealth of amazing projects that have been written, designed and created on Apple Macs.

With its black-and-white footage, the film brings to mind Apple’s classic Think Different campaign, which paid homage to “misfits, rebels, troublemakers” who changed the world. It also feels like a timely celebration of the UK’s creative industries. As we’ve covered in CR, the coronavirus pandemic has dealt a massive blow to creatives and cultural organisations, but it hasn’t stopped people making and sharing great work.