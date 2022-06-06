Styles is shown singing his new single Music for a Sushi Restaurant in the spot for Apple Airpods

Apple may have recently decided to stop producing its iPod range, but the cultural influence of the product continues, with the tech brand revisiting its iconic iPod ‘silhouette’ ads from the noughties for its new ad for Airpods.

To bring the spot bang up to date though, it stars Harry Styles, who is rapidly becoming a cultural icon all of his own, singing the first release from his new album, Harry’s House.

The Airpods spot features the styling of the classic iPod ads – which featured musicians including Paul McCartney, U2, Bob Dylan and Coldplay – bar one key difference. Instead of the headphone wires that appeared in the original ads, the tech here is reduced to only the distinctive Apple in-the-ear Airpods.

Credits:

Agency: TBWA\Media Arts Lab

Directors: Gal Muggia, Vania Heymann

Production Companies: Iconoclast, Versatile