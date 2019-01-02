Apple goes colour-tastic in new ad

Rupert Sanders has directed Apple’s latest ad, which sees swarms of colourfully dressed parkour fans vault and twist their way across a city, in a bid to emphasise the colour quality of the Liquid Retina display on the iPhone XR

Shot in Prague, the new film contrasts the grey skies and urban backdrop of the city streets with the bright colours of the runners, who charge over walls and down steps and generally provide the ‘colour flood’ of the ad’s title. The ad is set to a soundtrack of Come Along by Cosmo Sheldrake.

Sanders is of course known for his movie directing, which includes Snow White and the Huntsman and the film adaptation of Ghost in the Shell starring Scarlett Johansson, but is also renowned for his long advertising directing career too, which includes spots for Nike, Halo and Guinness, plus many more.

