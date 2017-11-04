Apple releases new identity for Apple Music

The new identity debuts in the Apple Music Anthem spot (above). The ad showcases 41 versions of the Note symbol, treating it in multiple graphic styles referencing different musical genres and using it as a container for imagery in the manner of the original MTV logo.

According to an Apple spokesperson, “The Note aims to connect music fans to what’s next in music, artist news, and culture, while highlighting the depth and breadth of content that can be found within the platform.”



In addition to the film, Apple Music will begin rolling out bespoke Notes around the globe to be featured in OOH, digital and some broadcast advertising. The first batch features a mixture of established artists such as Bob Dylan and Metallica and more contemporary artists including Drake and Sia.

A video promoting Sam Smith’s new album (above) demonstrates how the scheme will be used to support individual artists.



Localised short films will feature exclusive artist content and their bespoke Note.