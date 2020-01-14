Apple tugs at our heartstrings in new Shot on iPhone ad

Directed by Theodore Melfi, the poignant film tells the story of three generations of women coming together to mark Chinese New Year

Apple has been taking a more emotive approach to its advertising of late; its recent Christmas ad was widely praised for showing the human side of our dependence on technology, while its Chinese New Year campaign last year offered a sentimental look at the relationship between food and family.

The tech giant has taken a similar approach with this year’s Chinese New Year ad, enlisting the help of Oscar-nominated director Theodore Melfi and cinematographer Lawrence Sher to bring the campaign to life.

Shot entirely on iPhone 11 Pro, the eight-minute film centres on a woman who goes against cultural norms – and her own mother’s wishes – to raise her daughter by herself.

Juggling her day job as a taxi driver and being a single mother, the woman is forced to bring her daughter to work with her, which results in a series of amusing and touching moments with the passengers that she picks up.

The film is a beautifully shot and, without giving too much away, poignant look at the importance of family at this time of year in China. It also has shades of Michel Gondry’s whimsical Shot on iPhone campaign from 2017, which was essentially a love letter to French culture.

Credits:

Agency: TBWA\Media Arts Lab

Director: Theodore Melfi

Cinematographer: Lawrence Sher