Oscar Hudson directs energetic new spot for Apple Watch

The ad nods to the array of sporting activities at your fingertips with the help of the Apple Watch’s latest features, but also reminds us of the importance of a bit of relaxation

By

We’ve become well accustomed to sports advertising’s obsession with earnest voiceovers and gripping tales of winning against the odds.

More recently however, there’s been somewhat of a backlash against this tried and tested formula, with Nike even celebrating being rubbish at sport.

Apple Watch’s latest spot, Hello Sunshine, initially appears as though it might fall into the earnest trap, as it promotes new features such as blood oxygen monitoring and fall detection that are available with its latest Series 6 model.

Directed by CR favourite Oscar Hudson, the ad opens with a woman lying on the grass and planning all the sports she is going to try out this summer.

Making use of the director’s trademark camera trickery, it flits between increasingly challenging activities ranging from mountain hiking to taekwondo in quick succession, before reminding us that sometimes the best form of activity is actually a bit of rest and relaxation.

Credits:
Production company: Pulse Films
Director: Oscar Hudson
Director of Photography: Adam Newport-Berra
Post-production: Framestore

