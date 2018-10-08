Are these the best album covers of all time?

Seven decades of record sleeve design are on display as part of a London exhibition marking the UK’s first National Album Day

The Album Artwork Through The Ages exhibition is a snapshot of the changing styles of each decade, as chosen by a panel of judges from the music and design industry including CR editor Patrick Burgoyne. One album cover has been selected from each year, dating back to 1949 – which is represented by Alex Steinweiss’s design for Beethoven’s Symphony No. 3.

The show, which is on display at London’s Waterloo Station, includes the brightly coloured jazz records of Duke Ellington and Thelonious Monk, as well as some pyschedelic classics from the 60s including, of course, the Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band by Peter Blake.

