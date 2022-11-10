Friends, family and possibly the entire neighbourhood stampede their way to Christmas dinner in an ad celebrating the return of festive gatherings

“So how many are coming?” is a question many of us will have nervously asked, pre-party. But in this year’s Argos Christmas ad it takes on a fresh significance after years of uncertainty and Covid restrictions.

The ad – entitled Avalanche and created by The&Partnership – opens on a couple preparing for what looks like a quiet Christmas at home, but unbeknownst to them there’s a rampaging horde of guests, dressed in their best, about to descend on the house.

And the crowds are armed with trifles, babies, festive sweater vests and cracker jokes. They’re definitely going to need a bigger snack bowl, and that’s where Argos steps in.

According to Rob Quartermain, head of marketing campaigns at the retailer, the hope is “to bring a smile to viewers’ faces by highlighting the fun and comedic moments of Christmas get-togethers”.

It’s the latest addition to this year’s early influx of Christmas ads, with many brands opting to take a humorous approach to some of the big challenges facing the UK right now – political turmoil and the cost of living crisis being two major examples.

Credits:

Agency: The&Partnership

Chief Creative Officer: Micky Tudor

ECD: Toby Allen

Creative Directors: Chris Clarke, Matthew Moreland

Production Company: MJZ

Director: Gary Freedman

DOP: Stéphane Fontaine