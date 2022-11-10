The big Christmas get-together is back in Argos’ festive ad

Friends, family and possibly the entire neighbourhood stampede their way to Christmas dinner in an ad celebrating the return of festive gatherings

By

“So how many are coming?” is a question many of us will have nervously asked, pre-party. But in this year’s Argos Christmas ad it takes on a fresh significance after years of uncertainty and Covid restrictions.

The ad – entitled Avalanche and created by The&Partnership – opens on a couple preparing for what looks like a quiet Christmas at home, but unbeknownst to them there’s a rampaging horde of guests, dressed in their best, about to descend on the house.

And the crowds are armed with trifles, babies, festive sweater vests and cracker jokes. They’re definitely going to need a bigger snack bowl, and that’s where Argos steps in.

According to Rob Quartermain, head of marketing campaigns at the retailer, the hope is “to bring a smile to viewers’ faces by highlighting the fun and comedic moments of Christmas get-togethers”.

It’s the latest addition to this year’s early influx of Christmas ads, with many brands opting to take a humorous approach to some of the big challenges facing the UK right now – political turmoil and the cost of living crisis being two major examples.

Credits:
Agency: The&Partnership
Chief Creative Officer: Micky Tudor
ECD: Toby Allen
Creative Directors: Chris Clarke, Matthew Moreland
Production Company: MJZ
Director: Gary Freedman
DOP: Stéphane Fontaine

Latest from CR

More from CR

Why brand experiences need to hit us in the feels

Experiential is back with a vengeance, but it’s contending with much higher expectations and a lot less patience. Giant Spoon’s Trevor Guthrie and Love’s Russell Ashdown chat to CR about building more memorable and emotional experiences for brands

The many hats of Amber Park

The LA-based artist discusses growing up as a child of immigrants, creative directing for Lil Yachty and Katy Perry during college, and why she’s no longer an NFT hater

Photographing the Black Panthers

New York Times photography editor Jeffrey Henson Scales and ‘unofficial’ Panthers photographer Stephen Shames share the stories behind a pair of new photo books dedicated to the political organisation

Ideas for people who hate advertising

Pancho Cassis, the global CCO of ad agency David, is known for campaigns that surprise and subvert expectations. He talks to us about getting the best out of his teams and why he advocates for cautious growth

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

DESIGNER

LONDON

PROJECT MANAGER

STOCKPORT

INTERIOR DESIGNER

LONDON