Food meets art at Fortnum & Mason

Fortnum & Mason, London’s luxury grocery store, has turned gallery this month, hosting an exhibition of artworks by the late Scottish artist John Bellany.

The exhibition marks the second collaboration between Fortnum’s and art collector Frank Cohen. Last year, Cohen exhibited a group show of works from his collection across the store, with sculptures by the likes of Jake & Dinos Chapman, Lynn Chadwick and Paula Rego nestled amongst the high-end food products.

For Fortnum’s X Frank 17, which again coincides with Frieze Week in the capital, the team has concentrated on the work of one artist, John Bellany, a Scottish painter whose work had an avid following (including the likes of David Bowie) but was perhaps somewhat underrated during his lifetime (Bellany died in 2013).

All photos by Ian Gavan/Getty Images

It might seem odd for a shop to exhibit fine art, but Bellany’s work complements Fortnum’s traditional but distinctive decor, and has already been successful in attracting new and different visitors to the store.

The exhibition forms part of a number of interesting innovations that Zia Zareem-Slade (who is also one of this year’s CR Creative Leaders 50) has brought to the Fortnum’s brand since joining as Customer Experience Director. You can read more about this in this feature in CR from earlier this year.



Fortnum’s X Frank: John Bellany will be on display at Fortnum & Mason in London until October 28; fortnumandmason.com