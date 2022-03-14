A new sale of photography prints is raising money for Ukraine

An array of local and international photographers have donated works to the online sale, with the funds going to charities War Child and Choose Love

As the horrifying events in Ukraine continue to unfold, the creative industries are coming together to support the country through a growing number of initiatives.

Among the latest is Art4Ukraine, a charitable online art print sale from Theprintspace, which invites people to view and purchase works by a group of contemporary Ukrainian and international photographers.

Top: Part of the Dear Lanzheron series, Odessa, 2021; Above: From Niels Ackermann’s series Looking for Lenin, Shabo, 2015

Image from the project Eastern Ukraine, by William Keo

The aim of the print series is to raise money for the growing refugee crisis, but also to act as a reminder of the beauty and diversity of the Ukrainian people, culture and land, with all of the featured photographs shot in Ukraine.

Some of the 30 photographers who have donated their artworks to the sale include Lesha Berezovskiy, Martin Parr, Dimitri Bogachuk, Elena Subach, Lyubov Slyusareva, and Taras Bychko, among others.

Valentina Ivavnova, pictured in her flat which is adorned with portraits of herself as a fighter pilot, by Barry Lewis

Part of the Ukrania Passport series, by Federico Clavarino

Profits from the sale will be split between the charities Choose Love and War Child, both of which are providing humanitarian relief work and programmes assisting Ukrainian families and children affected by the conflict.

The limited time sale runs until March 16. All works are for sale as A4 archival C-type photo prints, and cost £100 including postage.

Find out more and purchase artworks at art4ukraine.com