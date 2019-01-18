Artist James Stanford reimagines Las Vegas’s iconic neons
The Vegas native is repurposing the city’s neon signs and landmarks by layering original photographs to create striking digital mosaics
Soho Lofts, based in the city’s Arts District, will play host to Stanford’s photomontages in a pop-up exhibition from February 1.
Inspired by the Bauhaus movement and Stanford’s interest in Buddhism, his kaleidoscopic works evoke the extravagance of Vegas through traditional photography and experimental digital art.
