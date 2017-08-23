French cabinet maker Michel Robillard made a 2CV out of wood

Michel Robillard has fashioned a Citroën 2CV out of wood, and the brand likes it so much they’ve included it as part of a virtual museum on its website.

The Citroën 2CV tends to provoke fierce emotions amongst its fans, so it almost comes as no surprise that one of them, retired cabinet maker Michel Robillard, has set about constructing one out of wood.

Six years in the making, the finished wooden car is an object of great beauty. It now takes centre stage in a new film and website, Citroën Origins, that aims to promote Citroën’s heritage.

The campaign is the first work out of Traction, a new agency set up the BETC group which is solely dedicated to Citroën. In a further nod to the wooden car, Citroën is rebranding its Twitter page with a wooden logo, banner image and updates for five days.

Credits:

Agency: Traction

ECD: Stéphane Xiberras

Creative Director: Nicolas Lautier

Creatives: Julien Vergne, Alexandre Girod

Assistant Art Director: Marie Glotin

Director: Augustin Lacape