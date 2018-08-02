A group of 12 artists has visited the museum to take away their work from its politics and protest themed exhibition Hope to Nope, after it was revealed that it hosted a private arms company event last month

A group of artists whose work is being exhibited at the Design Museum has removed their pieces today, in response to the museum holding a recent arms industry event at its site in London.

Over 40 artists including including Shepard Fairey and Jonathan Barnbrook first demanded to have their work taken out of the museum last month, following revelations that the Design Museum had hosted an event to coincide with Farnborough International arms fair.

