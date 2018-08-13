Artomatic brings the joys of print and packaging alive online
Artomatic, makers of ‘exquisite physical objects’, has created a series of films using ASMR for its website that bring some of its best known products to life in all their tactile glory
One of the biggest challenges for packaging companies, publishers, or anyone who makes physical products nowadays is how to bring them to life in the digital world. With so many of us shopping online nowadays, the tactile quality of objects – which can be a huge motivation to purchase – is usually lost.
To overcome this issue, creative manufacturing specialist Artomatic – which has created unique packaging for bands including Spiritualised and Massive Attack, and unique promotional products for brands including Google – has worked with creative agency Accept & Proceed to produce a website that uses ASMR (sounds that can create a physical, skin-tingling response) to convey the tactile pleasures that are contained in its products.
