A new campaign uses travel posters to tackle anti-Asian hate crime

Created by Droga5 for the Asian American Federation, the vintage-inspired posters provide a clever take on a loaded question: where are you really from?

The US is in the midst of an anti-Asian crisis, with hate crimes against Asian people increasing by over 70% last year according to the FBI.

To help combat this worrying trend, agency Droga5 has teamed up with the Asian American Foundation and its Hope Against Hate community programmes on a pro bono campaign that addresses the question many Asian-Americans dread: Where are you really from?

Focusing on the stories of ten Asian-Americans, I’m Really From aims to tackle the xenophobic undertones that taint the question by celebrating the complex relationships each storyteller has with the place they call home.

Featuring celebrities alongside victims of anti-Asian hate, the campaign takes the form of a series of vintage-inspired travel posters. At first glance, they appear to be posters for far-flung destinations, but a closer look reveals they’re actually advertising US destinations from New York City to San Diego.

The posters are exclusively available through a donation to Hope Against Hate, while the stories highlighted in the campaign will also be shared on social media and at a range of live events. Find out more about the campaign here.

Agency: Droga5 NY

Co-CCOs: Tim Gordon , Felix Richter

ECD: Karen Land Short

Creatives: Gabriel Sehringer, Nod Arceo McFall

Group Design Director: Mark Yoon

Associate Design Director: Albie Eloy

Designer: Kenisha Rullan

Production Company: Second Child