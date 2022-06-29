America’s least favourite fish gets a rebrand

The invasive Asian carp has been renamed the Copi, as Span Studio mounts a rebranding campaign to get people eating the fish – which is overrunning waterways in America’s Midwest

By
Asian carp Copie rebrand Span Studio

Ever heard of Patagonian toothfish? Slimehead? Peekytoe crab? All of these none-too-delicious-sounding fish have been the subjects of successful rebranding campaigns, becoming Chilean sea bass, Orange roughy, and mud crab, in a bid to get people eating them.

Chicago-based practice Span Studio is hoping it can work some similar magic on Asian Carp – an invented, catch-all name for various types of carp which escaped from fish farm retention ponds in the 1970s, and have since taken over the Illinois River. The fish have impacted biodiversity and ecosystems, and there are fears they will go on to damage America’s Great Lakes.

Asian carp Copie rebrand Span Studio
Asian carp Copie rebrand Span Studio
Asian carp Copie rebrand Span Studio

A press release from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources says that up to 50 million pounds of the fish could be harvested from the Illinois River alone every year – not taking into account the millions more in waterways across the Midwest.

It was this abundance of fish that inspired the new name, Copi – which is drawn from the word copious. Span Studio – commissioned by water and environmental engineering firm Tetra Tech – has also designed a Copi logotype, with stencil-style letters and a stylised fish-shaped O.

Asian carp Copie rebrand Span Studio
Asian carp Copie rebrand Span Studio
Asian carp Copie rebrand Span Studio
Asian carp Copie rebrand Span Studio

“The heaviness of the logo aligns with the physical qualities of these fish that can weigh over 100 pounds, reach five feet in length, and each lay over a million eggs per year,” says Span Studio.

The logo appears on a set of concept packaging designs, which envision how Copi might be sold – all emphasising the locally caught aspect. The ‘Eat well, do good’ tagline is the final element, with the rebrand designed to get people buying the fish at the supermarket, or ordering it from restaurant menus.

span.studio

Latest from CR

More from CR

Why brands need to let go of minimalism

Minimalism is the go-to design route for many brands. But by taking this safe option, they could be missing the opportunity to really stand out, says monopo London creative director Melanie Hubert-Crozet

Ustwo

Why Ustwo became employee owned

We speak to the studio’s CEO, Carsten Wierwille, about its journey from being founder-run to becoming an Employee Ownership Trust, and how it hopes to inspire other creative businesses to do the same

Top Gun Maverick Image

The creative potential of 3D billboards

The humble billboard is evolving as creative uses of 3D imagery are being used to sell everything from movies to video games to sneakers. Here, Alex Wilson, ECD at brand experience agency Amplify, examines what they offer for brands

Channel 4 ident still

Why the creative industry needs Channel 4

With the UK Government planning to privatise the 40-year-old broadcaster, CR speaks to current and former C4 employees about what makes it special, and the unique role it’s played in pioneering creativity

Gen Z finance Keebo

The changing face of finance brands

A raft of new personal finance brands are on a mission to win over Gen Z consumers. We examine how they are setting themselves apart from the millennial-friendly approach of more established challengers

What Charles and Ray Eames can teach designers today

Charles & Ray Eames didn’t just create iconic pieces of design – they thought of themselves as ‘tradesmen’ whose job was to create better, longer-lasting products. Llisa Demetrios, Eames Institute chief curator and granddaughter of the pair, discusses what we can learn from them

Campbell Addy 7

Campbell Addy’s journey to Feeling Seen

In just six years, photographer Campbell Addy has carved a distinctive place within the fashion industry. Here he talks to Gem Fletcher about his new book Feeling Seen and the importance of friendship, community and intimacy in his work

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

DESIGN PRODUCER

LONDON/HYBRID

DESIGNER

LONDON

GRAPHIC DESIGNER

LONDON