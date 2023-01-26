How ASICS has embraced its past to secure its future

In recent years the sports brand has used its founding philosophy as the basis of its marketing campaigns, resulting in authentic, thoughtful and impactful work

By

ASICS’ roots date back to 1949 when Kihachiro Onitsuka, a former military officer, established Onitsuka Co in Kobe, Japan. Onitsuka had a passion for health and fitness and he set out to provide the youth of Japan with the right shoes so they could take part in and play sport. 

After a merger, the late 70s saw a brand change and ASICS was born. The name is an acronym of the latin phrase, ‘Anima Sana In Corpore Sano’, which translates to ‘A Sound Mind in a Sound Body’, an ethos the brand has been returning to through its campaigns over the last few years.

“Onitsuka recognised the power of sport to bring hope and optimism to people in post-war Japan,” says Gary Raucher, head of product, marketing, and merchandising at ASICS EMEA. “More than 70 years later, our purpose remains to help people achieve a sound mind in a sound body, and it is perhaps more relevant today than ever before.”  

ASICS fabric label sound body sound mind Neil A Dawson 2

