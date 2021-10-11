Ask Anna: How do I adapt to the real world again?

The reopening of offices and workplaces in the UK can be intimidating and unnerving for many creatives. Our agony aunt Anna Higgs gives some advice on navigating our new world

Dear Anna,

I’m struggling to adapt to the new normal. I’m starting to go into the office again on the odd day, and also set up regular meetings, and I know that the best way to share my work (I’m a creative) and get new job opportunities is to have meetings face to face, but I feel like I’ve forgotten how to do this!

Do you have any advice on how to navigate my way back into the real world again – and is it essential that I have to in order to have a successful career in the future?

Anon

Dear Anon,

There are two parts to this question: working out how best to handle the return to (a ­potentially new) normal, and the question of whether you have to make that journey at all.