Ask Anna: As a freelance designer, how do I know what level I’m at?

This month, CR’s agony aunt Anna Higgs helps a freelance designer figure out what position they are at within the industry, and what level or ‘weight’ roles they should apply for

Dear Anna,

How do I know what level or position I am as a designer, when I have spent my entire career so far as a freelancer?

After skipping university (I’ve already figured out that wasn’t a great idea) I’ve been designing in a niche of the music industry for more than a decade, and I have no idea what the different levels mean in my quest to find new work.

I sometimes hear back from applications to positions that turn out to be quite junior, in which I am told I’m too experienced for the role, but any other applications I haven’t got any responses to, and it’s driving me a bit mad!

Anon