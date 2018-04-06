Asterix and the new translator
The adventures of Asterix the Gaul have been amusing British readers since 1969, thanks to the brilliant translations of Anthea Bell and Derek Hockridge. Last year, Adriana Hunter took over the job of converting the jokes, puns and celebrated character names into English. We talk to her about what the process involves
The adventures of Asterix the Gaul were first translated into English in 1969 by Anthea Bell and Derek Hockridge and published by the Leicester-based, Brockhampton Press. The pair’s work was celebrated for maintaining the sparkling wit of Albert Uderzo and René Goscinny’s original comics, while successfully converting many of the allusions, puns and characters’ names into another language. When Hockridge died in 2013, Bell continued to work on the series alone until she retired in 2016, following the publication of the 36th instalment, Asterix and the Missing Scroll, the year before. The mantle has since been passed to translator Adriana Hunter whose work on her debut Asterix book, Asterix and the Chariot Race, was published in the UK in November last year.
KEEP YOURSELF CREATIVE
This article is now only available to subscribers. You can join here.
Subscribe here
CR's premium content is now only available to subscribers. Join today for the sharpest opinion, analysis and advice on life in the creative industries. If you are already a print subscriber, find out how to access online content here.
Sign in
Having problems?
+44 (0)2072923703 or customerservices@creativereview.co.uk