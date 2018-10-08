Stavro – who co-founded multi award-winning studio Atlas with Pablo Martin – is the third designer this year to become a partner at Pentagram’s London office

Stavro was previously based in Mallorca and brings experience of designing brand identities, books, magazines, exhibitions, way finding systems and packaging. At Atlas, she worked with cultural organisations, fashion and retail brands, including Camper, Barcelona Design Museum and Elephant magazine. She began her creative career in London, studying graphic design at both Central Saint Martins and the Royal College of Art, where she is a visiting lecturer.

In a statement announcing the move, she said: “At Atlas, we employed the highest standards of craft to translate our thinking into action…. Joining Pentagram is a big change but at the same time it’s a continuation. There are physical differences such as the location, the size of my team, and the fact that I have more partners. One of the things that excites me is the unique culture of Pentagram – the shared experience and knowledge of the partners past and present.”

