Aubrey Powell’s new book reveals untold stories from the Hipgnosis archive

Through The Prism transports readers back to the halcyon days of rock ‘n’ roll via the studio’s iconic album cover designs for the likes of Pink Floyd

By

Founded in 1968 by Aubrey ‘Po’ Powell, Storm Thorgerson and Peter Christopherson, Hipgnosis quickly established itself as the studio behind classic record sleeves for the likes of AC/DC, The Police, Led Zeppelin, Pink Floyd, The Who, and more.

In the years since he stopped producing work as part of Hipgnosis, Powell has been responsible for designing and curating the record-breaking V&A exhibition Pink Floyd: Their Mortal Remains, along with writing a number of books on album cover design.

Top: The crossroads at Dimmet, Texas, for PolyGram’s A World Atlas of Music ad campaign. Above: Hipgnosis’ first album cover, Pink Floyd’s A Saucerful of Secrets, 1968
Pink Floyd photographed in infrared, Hampstead Heath, London, 1968. All images: Aubrey Powell © Hipgnosis Ltd (unless otherwise stated)

The designer’s new book, Through The Prism, presents brutally honest, entertaining and revealing insider stories from his Hipgnosis days. Featuring an eclectic cast of characters, it covers everything from surviving drug busts to how he and Thorgerson (who died in 2013) became an effective creative partnership despite their often volatile relationship.

Readers can also expect rich detail on the creative process behind some of the duo’s most enduring designs. Powell’s own photographs from the time illustrate everything from the inflatable pig floating in between the towers of Battersea Power Station from the cover of Pink Floyd’s 1977 album, through to a snap of Syd Barrett sitting in the lotus position that was later used on a repackaging of his solo albums.

Hipgnosis’ cover design for a 1974 repackaging of Syd Barrett’s solo albums
Syd Barrett in lotus position; unused photograph, Earl’s Court, London, 1969

The enduring magic of the studio’s designs today arguably lies in their commitment to using real objects or photographing actual events, thereby creating impossible pictures in a distinctly Hipgnosis way.

As Powell said in a 2013 interview with CR, “There’s an atmosphere to it. Everything had to be in-situ and had to be to a size and scale of the idea. Of course, you can Photoshop everything in these days, but you know what? It doesn’t look as good as the real thing.”

Photograph for the Pink Floyd The Meaning of Life postcard © Pink Floyd Music Ltd
The picture that wrapped around Pink Floyd’s Animals album cover
Pink Floyd The Dark Side of the Moon album cover © Pink Floyd Music Ltd

Through The Prism: Untold Rock Stories from the Hipgnosis Archive is published by Thames & Hudson; thamesandhudsonusa.com

Latest from CR

More from CR

Grace Francis on the value of design thinking

Having made their mark at agencies ranging from Grey to Droga5, Grace Francis is about to embark on a new chapter at WongDoody. We speak to them about why good design should feed into advertising as a whole and how to create a work culture that is truly inclusive

Designing for Grief

The messy, unpredictable experience of grief has moved online, but how do we design for such an individual and complex set of emotions?

How to focus in a world of distractions

How can creatives manage their ‘whizzy’ brains, and is our pursuit of concentration doomed to fail? Illustrator and writer Ben Tallon discusses how to avoid the demons of procrastination, and still find time to let the brain percolate

To Instagram or not to Instagram

From battling algorithms to banned accounts, individuals across the creative industries are voicing frustrations with the platform. Is this the beginning of an Instagram exodus? And if so, what’s the alternative?

My Breakthrough Moment: Dean Chalkley

“Photography can be a thing unto itself. It’s more than documentation.” Dean Chalkley discusses how his 2005 portrait of Noel Gallagher marked a personal turning point in terms of culture and photography

Inside The Matrix Resurrections

As the mind-bending world of the Matrix returns to the big screen, we speak to the team behind the latest film’s screen-based graphics about helping reboot the cult classic for a new era

How to create a logo that lasts

Logos today need to successfully work in more places than ever before, and in a multitude of formats and sizes. Here, Sagi Haviv, partner and designer at Chermayeff & Geismar & Haviv in New York, breaks down how to make a mark that endures

Trends of the Year 2021

The second year of the pandemic brought about yet more uncertainty, but there was also plenty of innovation, humour and hope. Here we look back at the creative trends over the past 12 months

The Photography Annual 2021 Winners

Welcome to the winners showcase for this year’s Creative Review Photography Annual, where we celebrate the world of photography in all its forms – personal work, advertising, editorial, student/grad work and more. Shown here are our winners and honourable mentions for this year, selected by an expert panel of judges

Building the visual world of Adele

Following the release of Adele’s latest album, creative director and long-time collaborator Phil Lee discusses what it’s like to help create a brand for one of the world’s biggest artists

An Oral History of John Lewis’ The Long Wait

It was the Christmas ad that launched a thousand Christmas ads, and established John Lewis’s festive branding tropes for a decade to come. Director Dougal Wilson and adam&eveDDB co-founder Ben Priest remember how The Long Wait was made

The CDP guide to making great ads

Peter Levelle, director and former head of TV production at the storied Collett Dickenson Pearce, shares the ad agency’s gospel – including handling difficult clients, keeping creatives happy, and adopting a punishingly scrupulous approach to ideas

Seven ages of a creative

We talk to creatives aged 19 to 87 about their experiences in the creative industry, their hopes and dreams, the changes they have witnessed, and what developments they hope may come in the future

The cultural influence of Spike Lee

The acclaimed filmmaker has dipped his toe into advertising, teaching and even brand-building during his four-decade career. As he releases his first monograph, we look at how he became a pop culture icon

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

JUNIOR GRAPHIC DESIGNER

Milton Keynes

GRAPHIC DESIGNER

London

GRADUATE DESIGNER

Horsham