Aude Bertrand on why “copying” is nothing to be ashamed of

The Montpellier-based illustrator honed her craft drawing scenes from movies

By

Aude Bertrand ascribes the narrative quality of her illustrations to her love of cinema. Based in Montpellier in France, the creative graduated in film before she even started studying illustration, but like most in her profession, she tells us she’s “been drawing since I was a kid … I’ve always done artistic activities for fun, whether it was music, video or photography, and drawing was part of that. 

“What I like about drawing is that it’s very instinctive, it has a great narrative power and it can be done anywhere.”

Alongside her illustration work, Bertrand has spent the past four years championing women filmmakers through the 11% project that she started with her boyfriend. When it dawned on the pair that they’d barely heard of any women directors, they set about helping to redress that through an Instagram account (@lesonzepourcent) that shares posters for films directed by women. “Beyond making their work known to others, it’s also a way for us to compensate for our lack of personal culture,” says Bertrand.

Having graduated from art school two years ago, Bertrand has since built up a body of work that’s playful and whimsical, but with a distinctly surreal edge: skies take on a deep peachy hue, houses are stripped back to four-walled cardboard-looking constructions, and image panels sit within larger compositions to create a feel that’s part graphic novel, part dream sequence.

Souvenirs

What unites her work across illustrated card sets, standalone portraits and gifs is a bold use of colour, hand-wrought textures (thanks, at the moment, to Promarkers) and a distinct knack for storytelling. “Like everyone else, I’m fed by what I see,” she says, crediting her love of movies and independent comics with informing the characters she draws and how she draws them.  

She’s also spent the past 18 months working part-time in a children’s bookstore, “which is very inspiring because I’m surrounded by illustrated books all day!” That frees up the rest of her time to draw, affording her the choice to take on “projects that I like, that are not in the mainstream publishing circuit,” she says.

It was during lockdown that her lifelong love of cinema really found its way into her illustration. “I watched a lot of movies and redrew my favourite scenes,” Bertrand explains. “At that point I realised that there was a lot to learn from films about composition, colour, light, the characters, their clothes, their hairstyles, the set, the props, the framing, the dialogue … I try to think about all that when I draw or write a story.”

The idea of “copying” what she sees on screen hasn’t always been such an easy concept for her to grapple with, however. When she was young, she loved nothing more than spending her summers copying drawings with her best friend. But the sheen wore off, thanks to the gradual infiltration of a particular kind of creative self-doubt. “I had a kind of complex about copying, because I felt that style and talent should be innate, which was not the case for me,” says Bertrand. “I learned a lot by redoing and still today when I read comics or go to an exhibition, I spend a lot of time analysing other people’s drawings to understand their technique.”

Amour

audebertrand.com

Latest from CR

More from CR

Inside The Matrix Resurrections

As the mind-bending world of the Matrix returns to the big screen, we speak to the team behind the latest film’s screen-based graphics about helping reboot the cult classic for a new era

How to create a logo that lasts

Logos today need to successfully work in more places than ever before, and in a multitude of formats and sizes. Here, Sagi Haviv, partner and designer at Chermayeff & Geismar & Haviv in New York, breaks down how to make a mark that endures

Trends of the Year 2021

The second year of the pandemic brought about yet more uncertainty, but there was also plenty of innovation, humour and hope. Here we look back at the creative trends over the past 12 months

The Photography Annual 2021 Winners

Welcome to the winners showcase for this year’s Creative Review Photography Annual, where we celebrate the world of photography in all its forms – personal work, advertising, editorial, student/grad work and more. Shown here are our winners and honourable mentions for this year, selected by an expert panel of judges

Building the visual world of Adele

Following the release of Adele’s latest album, creative director and long-time collaborator Phil Lee discusses what it’s like to help create a brand for one of the world’s biggest artists

An Oral History of John Lewis’ The Long Wait

It was the Christmas ad that launched a thousand Christmas ads, and established John Lewis’s festive branding tropes for a decade to come. Director Dougal Wilson and adam&eveDDB co-founder Ben Priest remember how The Long Wait was made

The CDP guide to making great ads

Peter Levelle, director and former head of TV production at the storied Collett Dickenson Pearce, shares the ad agency’s gospel – including handling difficult clients, keeping creatives happy, and adopting a punishingly scrupulous approach to ideas

Seven ages of a creative

We talk to creatives aged 19 to 87 about their experiences in the creative industry, their hopes and dreams, the changes they have witnessed, and what developments they hope may come in the future

The cultural influence of Spike Lee

The acclaimed filmmaker has dipped his toe into advertising, teaching and even brand-building during his four-decade career. As he releases his first monograph, we look at how he became a pop culture icon

Can Inque reinvent the magazine?

Designer Matt Willey and editor Dan Crowe have reunited on Inque, a decade-long collaboration born out of what they love (and hate) about the world of magazines. We speak to the duo about bringing the first issue to life

How cultural institutions can tackle sustainability

Is there a responsibility for cultural institutions to not just reflect the past, but contemplate the future as well? National Gallery Victoria curator Ewan McEoin talks to CR about the museum’s latest show on sustainability and why they want to invest in designers

Why fashion is embracing gaming

As brands cotton on to the potential of gaming, CR explores why it’s a good fit for fashion labels, and what the future could hold for digital clothes, esports sponsorships and in-game narratives

Ikea and Mother on the agency-client relationship

At this year’s Festival of Marketing: The Year Ahead, Kemi Anthony, marketing communications manager at Ikea, and Katie Mackay-Sinclair, partner at Mother, discussed how nurturing a decade-long relationship has led to an array of successful campaigns

Inside the epic world of Dune

Denis Villeneuve’s adaption of cult sci-fi novel Dune is a masterclass in world-building. We speak to the film’s production designer Patrice Vermette about helping the director bring his intergalactic vision to life

Inside the French Dispatch

Wes Anderson’s star-studded film follows the dramas that unravel in a fictional French city, told from the perspective of expat journalists. We look at how graphic design and illustration brought the movie to life

Beano: 80 years of rebel creativity

Somerset House’s new exhibition explores the comic’s lasting, subversive influence, finding links between its gleeful rule-breaking and the work of contemporary artists and creatives

The art of creating a James Bond title sequence

Daniel Kleinman has been the creative mind behind almost every 007 title sequence since the 90s. He discusses his work on Daniel Craig’s final foray in No Time to Die and how he finds the delicate balance between reinvention and homage

The brands giving the DIY sector a makeover

Interest in home improvement exploded in the wake of the pandemic. We speak to DIY veteran B&Q and D2C startup Lick about how they’re communicating with consumers and whether the sector can sustain its lockdown success

How a signature motif can make your work stand out

In the competitive world of illustration, adopting a signature motif or icon in your work can help you grow your brand and your career. Here, CR speaks to three illustrators about the benefits and challenges of making one element your trademark

How I Got Here: Daniel Liévano

The artist and author delves into his philosophically minded approach to creativity, including the importance of solitude and his attempt to translate the metaphorical “magic” of Haruki Murakami

Studio Blackburn on its We Mean Green campaign

Last week a revamp, albeit a temporary one, of the British Rail double arrow logo caused a stir in the design press and on social media. CR speaks to Studio Blackburn, the team behind the update, to get an insight into the project and how they felt about the reaction

Inside the fantastical world of Lil Nas X

Lil Nas X is ripping up the music rulebook with his rap-country-pop sound, gender-bending style and eye-catching creative output. As he releases his debut album, we look at how the artist brings his unique vision to life

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

JUNIOR GRAPHIC DESIGNER

Milton Keynes

GRAPHIC DESIGNER

London

GRADUATE DESIGNER

Horsham