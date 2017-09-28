Audi taps Ringan Ledwidge for new commercial

The spot, created by BBH London, paints Audi as a safe and reliable car brand among roads filled with clowns.

The ad conveys the ‘intelligent technologies’ contained in Audi vehicles in an entertaining fashion.

It opens as a troupe of clowns take to the road, and promptly cause havoc with their antics. The Audis on the road with them, however, glide past safely, with help from technologies including adaptive cruise control, quattro all-wheel-drive and Matrix LED highlights.

The film is soundtracked by a reinterpretation of the classic Stephen Sondheim showtune Send in the Clowns by Lisa Hannigan. A logo encourages viewers to Shazam the song, and for every Shazam, Audi will donate to the charity Brake, in support of Road Safety Week (w/c November 20).

Credits:

Agency: BBH London

ECD: Ian Heartfield

Creatives: Doug Fridlund, Mikael Alcock

Production company: Rattling Stick

Director: Ringan Ledwidge

Post: The Mill

Editor: Rich Orrick, Work Editorial