New Audible ad points out that you don’t need to move to travel

With summer holiday options severely straitened this year, it may be better to just travel in your mind, says a new ad from audiobook firm Audible

The spot, directed by Mark Denton, has the charming style of a vintage travel ad, as it highlights some of the destinations that books can take you, including Hogwarts, Mars and – perhaps less appealing for many – Gilead from Margaret Atwood’s dystopian classic The Handmaid’s Tale.

The campaign is a clever response to the unusual times we find ourselves in due to the pandemic, with many families and individuals opting for a staycation this year rather than a trip away.

Accompanying the TV ad is a radio spot, which also invites you onboard Audible’s fictional airline.

Credits:

Agency: Fold7

Creatives: David O’Brien, Chris Bennett

Director: Mark Denton

Production company: Thomas Thomas Films