Love! Inspire! Be loud! It’s CR’s August/September issue

This is our second bimonthly issue of Creative Review, and at 164 pages it’s packed to the gills with delights, including Grayson Perry on rigour, Ben Terrett on the importance of trusting your team, James Lavelle, Vitra, Monument Valley II and how Generation Z is coming to shake up creativity…

Our cover star this month is Natalie, who, aged just 17, took part in a project with the School of Doodle (motto: ‘Create, Connect and Kick Ass’), which describes itself as a “space for girl/gender nonconforming artists and activists looking to change the world”. Natalie and the School of Doodle form part of a report for CR by Lucie Greene into a new wave of creative platforms channelling the attitudes and ideas coming out of Gen Z-ers and what this might mean for advertising and culture in the future.

In our Insight section this issue, Rachael Steven talks to ustwo about their follow-up to the phenomenally successful game Monument Valley. The team discuss what’s new in Monument Valley II, how creating a game impacted the studio and how they knew it was right time to release a second edition.

Also in Insight, Patrick Burgoyne pays a visit to the Vitra Campus in Weil am Rhein – brand experience on the grand scale. With its ‘collage’ of buildings by the world’s starchitects, a museum, archive, showroom and working factory, the Campus aims to embody what Project Vitra is all about.

In Process, we cover the results of a new report commissioned by Save The Children which hears from those who have appeared in its advertising from around the world. The People In The Pictures offers fascinating insights into the impact, both positive and negative, of appearing in charity advertising, as well as some recommended guidelines for NGOs for good practice in this area going forward.

We also have an essay by Grayson Perry on the importance of rigour. Delivered in Perry’s familiar frank style, the essay (which was originally written for UAL’s The Creative Stance project published by Common-Editions) argues that instead of the lazy chancers that they are often depicted as, most successful contemporary artists are incredibly hardworking and, yes, rigorous in their work.

Among the articles in our Creative Leaders section, Mark Sinclair talks to Tom Evans of BleepBleeps, a company that is bringing digital technology to children’s products, in order to make the lives of both parent and child better.

And we gain insights from Ben Terrett about the values of handing over trust to your team, even to the point where it might make you a little uncomfortable. Terrett is Group Design Director at the Co-op though draws on his previous experience as a creative director in advertising as well as Director of Design at the Government Digital Service in the development of the leadership strategies he employs today.

