New book Auto Erotica delves into the titillating world of car brochures

From a racy flick book for the Ford Cortina Mark III to a poster promoting the ‘sheer logic’ of the Reliant Robin, Jonny Trunk’s latest ephemera-themed project draws on his childhood love of collecting British car brochures

By

Jonny Trunk has spent the last three decades digging through his past. His record company Trunk Records specialises in esoteric, strange and lost music, while his infatuation with historic graphic design and packaging has led him to publish books on everything from Sainsbury’s Own Label archives to 20th century sweet wrappers.

It was the often overlooked art form of car brochure design, however, that first piqued Trunk’s interest in collecting ephemera as a young boy growing up in the 70s.

“I used to pester all the local garages, go to motor shows, write off to car companies to get more brochures. I would even stand for hours on busy road sides watching out for rare cars – known as ‘car spotting’,” he says.

While Trunk’s fascination with car brochures died away as more conventional teen interests took hold, he recently returned to his first love while in the process of buying a vintage car.

“I realised I still remembered the name of every old car I’d see. Not just the name, but also the engine size and the model, and so started looking back at the old car brochures,” he says.

“At the same time I was on the look out for a new book to follow up on the Own Label Sainsbury’s book and Wrappers Delight that I had done with Fuel. The follow up book had to be an area of graphics and design that had not really been catalogued. I realised that my car brochure collection (which had started growing again) was the way ahead,” Trunk adds.

Launched on Kickstarter last month, Auto Erotica takes readers on grand tour through British car brochure history – from a poster for the three wheeler Bond Bug to a particularly intriguing flick book for the Ford Cortina Mark III.

The book is also intended to be a time capsule for some of the more weird and wonderful graphic ideas from the period, as is explored in the foreword written by former car brochure collector, pop star, writer and cultural commentator, Bob Stanley.

“The brochures I have, made between the 1960s and the 1980s, offer up extraordinary forgotten graphics, photography and brilliant creative ideas,” says Trunk. “They give the reader an extraordinary nostalgic ride back in time.”

Auto Erotica is expected to ship in April 2021; jonnytrunk.com

Latest from CR

More from CR

Ben & Jerry’s: Peace, love and ice cream

Ben & Jerry’s global social mission officer Dave Rapaport talks to Anna Burzlaff, head of cultural insights and strategy agency Truth, about the brand’s approach to activism, and what it takes to make credible change in the world today

Can creativity save restaurants from Covid-19?

Hospitality has been hit hard by the pandemic, but in the midst of increased restrictions restaurateurs are finding creative ways to reach hungry punters at home. Here, we delve into how restaurant brands are adapting to the new normal

How I Got Here: Brian Rea

Modern Love illustrator Brian Rea recounts a childhood filled with stories, shares the struggles of embracing his style and tells CR why words have gained a new importance for him later in his career

The BakeKing’s hyperrealistic cake creations

Ben Cullen has built up a cult following for his mesmerising illusion cakes, which have appeared everywhere from Slowthai’s recent music video to Jurgen Klopp’s birthday party. He talks about how his career journey took him from graphic design to tattooing to cake artistry

Irvine Welsh on creativity and cancel culture

The author explores the rise of cancel culture in new documentary Offended by Irvine Welsh, where he discusses the threat that the phenomenon poses to the creative industries and why he thinks Trainspotting wouldn’t be published today

The theatrics of Lucy Prebble

Following the release of her explosive phone-hack series I Hate Suzie, Lucy Prebble talks about her belief that every story benefits from a little drama, and how an ongoing infatuation with tech inspired her to write for video games

Sunil Gupta on 45 years of making pictures

As a new exhibition at the Photographers’ Gallery in London brings together over four decades of his work, we speak to photographer Sunil Gupta about how his work straddles the world of activism, documentary and art

Life through an iPhone lens

Ghanaian visual artist Prince Gyasi creates striking, vivid imagery photographed with an iPhone. CR talks to him about his unconventional practice and how it helps local children get an education

Inside the surreal world of Hiro Murai

Hiro Murai’s dream-like vision has produced unforgettable imagery for artists including Childish Gambino and FKA twigs. Here, the filmmaker discusses the joys of collaboration, exploring the realm of television with the series Atlanta, and why This is America is an anomaly in music videos

Has game advertising gone soft?

With new Sony and Microsoft ad campaigns out, CR explores whether game advertising has lost its edge, and what the future holds for console makers operating in a more complicated market than ever before

Behind the scenes at Spitting Image

Satirical puppet show Spitting Image is back after a 24-year hiatus, and features everyone from President Trump’s tweeting anus to a James Corden-Cats hybrid. Here, we speak to the creatives behind the programme’s unique brand of public service satire

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

JUNIOR GRAPHIC DESIGNER

Milton Keynes

GRAPHIC DESIGNER

London

GRADUATE DESIGNER

Horsham