Balancing commercial creative Emily Stein

The delicate balancing act of creative and commercial work

Is it a creative industries myth that bigger budget client work can’t be creatively fulfilling? Design studio DR.ME, photographer Emily Stein and branding studio NB weigh in

By

Many fresh-faced creatives enter the industry armed with lofty ambitions that every project they work on will be pushing the boundaries of commercial creativity in one way or another. As the realities of making a living sink in, however, even the least money-oriented creatives come to learn the importance of getting paid – whether you are a freelancer or running a business.

Finding the balance between creatively fulfilling projects and more commercial work that pays the bills is something that people will no doubt be thinking about more deeply in the wake of the Great Resignation and the ongoing threats of stagflation and recession that loom over the UK economy. So how can creatives actually achieve that delicate balancing act?

Balancing commercial creative NB Studio
Top: Photography by Emily Stein; Above: NB Studio’s recent rebrand for media agency Mindshare

When branding and communication studio NB was first finding its footing in the late 90s, the team (which still includes two of its co-owners and creative directors, Nick Finney and Alan Dye), they managed to secure a couple of high profile clients, including furniture design company Knoll and film studio PolyGram. “We got to work on some amazing film posters, things like Requiem for a Dream,” Dye tells CR. “But the client did make us do some really bad stuff to be able to do the good stuff, like the Barney the Dinosaur film.”

More from CR

Why brands need to let go of minimalism

Minimalism is the go-to design route for many brands. But by taking this safe option, they could be missing the opportunity to really stand out, says monopo London creative director Melanie Hubert-Crozet

Ustwo

Why Ustwo became employee owned

We speak to the studio’s CEO, Carsten Wierwille, about its journey from being founder-run to becoming an Employee Ownership Trust, and how it hopes to inspire other creative businesses to do the same

Top Gun Maverick Image

The creative potential of 3D billboards

The humble billboard is evolving as creative uses of 3D imagery are being used to sell everything from movies to video games to sneakers. Here, Alex Wilson, ECD at brand experience agency Amplify, examines what they offer for brands

Creative Review Annual 2022 cover

The Creative Review Annual 2022

Welcome to the Creative Review Annual awards, celebrating creativity across design, advertising, digital, film and more. See all the Winners here

Channel 4 ident still

Why the creative industry needs Channel 4

With the UK Government planning to privatise the 40-year-old broadcaster, CR speaks to current and former C4 employees about what makes it special, and the unique role it’s played in pioneering creativity

Gen Z finance Keebo

The changing face of finance brands

A raft of new personal finance brands are on a mission to win over Gen Z consumers. We examine how they are setting themselves apart from the millennial-friendly approach of more established challengers

What Charles and Ray Eames can teach designers today

Charles & Ray Eames didn’t just create iconic pieces of design – they thought of themselves as ‘tradesmen’ whose job was to create better, longer-lasting products. Llisa Demetrios, Eames Institute chief curator and granddaughter of the pair, discusses what we can learn from them

Campbell Addy 7

Campbell Addy’s journey to Feeling Seen

In just six years, photographer Campbell Addy has carved a distinctive place within the fashion industry. Here he talks to Gem Fletcher about his new book Feeling Seen and the importance of friendship, community and intimacy in his work

For the Record The Photographer's Gallery Miles Davis

What makes an album cover iconic?

A new show at the Photographers’ Gallery in London examines the historic role imagemakers have played in helping build musicians’ brands. We explore why this relationship is more vital than ever in the streaming age

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

GRAPHIC DESIGNER

LONDON

SENIOR DESIGNER

MANCHESTER