Barber & Osgerby’s MAP and Universal Design Studio to join AKQA

In a fascinating marriage of digital, tech, architecture and product, AKQA has taken a majority shareholding in the pair’s architecture, interior and product design consultancies

By
Left to right: Ajaz Ahmed, Jay Osgerby and Edward Barber

Edward Barber and Jay Osgerby’s two businesses – architecture and interior design practice, Universal Design Studio and industrial design consultancy, MAP Project Office – are to join AKQA in the latter’s London HQ in St John’s Lane AKQA has taken a majority shareholding in both businesses.

