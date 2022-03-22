Barbican Lakeside Terrace

Barbican at 40: Creating an iconic cultural brand

We speak to the Barbican’s in-house design team and long-time collaborators North Design about the role of branding in helping cultural institutions adapt during challenging times

By

First opened in 1982, the Barbican is the largest performing arts centre of its kind in Europe, welcoming well over a million visitors to its site in London every year. Aside from hosting everything from plays and concerts to major exhibitions, the centre is equally well known for its iconic Brutalist architecture. Envisioned as a city within a city and partly inspired by ancient Roman fortresses (the word ‘barbican’ roughly translates as ‘fortress’), the expansive estate was originally designed to house 4,000 residents, organised around schools, a church, a library, an artificial lake and a conservatory, along with the arts centre itself.

As it marks its 40th birthday this year, it’s clear that the Barbican brand plays a vital role in promoting the cultural institution’s offering to the public, as seen most recently with the campaign for its anniversary programme coordinated by art director Will Gompertz. Its emphasis on the power of branding and design hasn’t always been so clear cut, however.

Barbican recent programming
Recent programming designs

“When I first started, there were a couple of people in the team that had design skills and I was one of them, but the kind of design work we did was very basic,” admits designer William Allen, who has worked at the cultural institution since the mid-90s. “The branding at that time was literally all over the place, because all these different venues had their own sub-brands. There was a Barbican brand above all of that but it wasn’t very widely acknowledged or used.”

More from CR

NHS National Health Service sign, London, 2019 by TK Kurikawa

Does the NHS need a rebrand?

The blue-and-white ‘lozenge’ is an iconic symbol in the UK and beyond, but is it time for an update, or is the logo still in rude health? Design critic Alice Rawsthorn, St Luke’s ECD Richard Denney, and Nalla Design owner Vicki Young take its pulse

Compression–Cradle–Lucy-McRae

Imagining our future bodies

How will new ways of designing our bodies and our health, including gene editing, affect our future selves? Lucy McRae explores these concepts in her art, presenting radical sci-fi ideas that are rooted in science fact

Black Dice’s career in visuals

Part band, part art project, over the last 25 years Black Dice’s sounds and images have pushed the possibilities of collage and trampled over the loud, joyful line between serious and playful

Grace Francis on the value of design thinking

Having made their mark at agencies ranging from Grey to Droga5, Grace Francis is about to embark on a new chapter at WongDoody. We speak to them about why good design should feed into advertising as a whole and how to create a work culture that is truly inclusive

Designing for Grief

The messy, unpredictable experience of grief has moved online, but how do we design for such an individual and complex set of emotions?

How to focus in a world of distractions

How can creatives manage their ‘whizzy’ brains, and is our pursuit of concentration doomed to fail? Illustrator and writer Ben Tallon discusses how to avoid the demons of procrastination, and still find time to let the brain percolate

To Instagram or not to Instagram

From battling algorithms to banned accounts, individuals across the creative industries are voicing frustrations with the platform. Is this the beginning of an Instagram exodus? And if so, what’s the alternative?

My Breakthrough Moment: Dean Chalkley

“Photography can be a thing unto itself. It’s more than documentation.” Dean Chalkley discusses how his 2005 portrait of Noel Gallagher marked a personal turning point in terms of culture and photography

Inside The Matrix Resurrections

As the mind-bending world of the Matrix returns to the big screen, we speak to the team behind the latest film’s screen-based graphics about helping reboot the cult classic for a new era

How to create a logo that lasts

Logos today need to successfully work in more places than ever before, and in a multitude of formats and sizes. Here, Sagi Haviv, partner and designer at Chermayeff & Geismar & Haviv in New York, breaks down how to make a mark that endures

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

JUNIOR GRAPHIC DESIGNER

Milton Keynes

GRAPHIC DESIGNER

London

GRADUATE DESIGNER

Horsham