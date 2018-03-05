Barbican photo show examines life on the margins
Photography greats from Diane Arbus to Daido Moriyama feature in Another Kind of Life, a new exhibition at the Barbican that examines imagery of communities that exist on the fringes of, or in deliberate opposition to, the mainstream. But where are the contemporary voices?
The documentation of those living on the edges of the society has long been a source of fascination to photographers, with many of the genre’s greatest names gaining fame by ’embedding’ themselves within communities and observing and recording their worlds.
A new show at the Barbican brings together work by 20 photographers who have created works exploring countercultures and minorities across the world. Many of the series featured are very well-known, with classic series by Larry Clark, Bruce Davidson, Daido Moriyama and Mary Allen Mark on show.
