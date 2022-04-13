Baskin Robbins rebrand

A tasty new look for ice cream brand Baskin-Robbins

Created by ChangeUp, the rebrand nods to Baskin-Robbins’ seven-decade heritage while appealing to the next generation of ice cream eaters

Founded in 1945 by two ice cream enthusiasts and best known for its 31 flavours slogan first developed in the 50s, Baskin-Robbins is one of the world’s largest ice cream retailers.

The company brought in brand agency ChangeUp to modernise its branding while still maintaining its 31 flavour heritage, as part of a new identity that is rolling out across its logo, packaging and more.

Baskin Robbins rebrand

Aimed at Baskin-Robbins customers old and new, the rebrand is centred around the tagline ‘Seize the Yay’. Leaning into its mid-century heritage, the identity takes a new approach to the existing ‘31’ symbol built into the BR monogram.

Other new features include a refreshed colour palette, ice cream photography, packaging, employee uniforms and in-store graphics, which aim to create a more playful brand expression overall.

Baskin Robbins rebrand
Baskin Robbins rebrand

The rebrand sees Baskin-Robbins introduce a markedly more grown-up look, with the new logo in particular signalling a move away from the child-orientated style that the brand used previously.

To coincide with the rebrand, the company is debuting three new flavours: Non-Dairy Mint Chocochunk, Ube Coconut Swirl and Totally Unwrapped. It has also unveiled its first range of limited edition of brand merch, which includes everything from bicycles to skateboards.

