Bath School of Art and Design was established in 1852 as a result of Government concern about the competition and strength of international design and manufacture. An integral part of Bath Spa University, with its focus on creativity, culture and enterprise, the School continues this founding principle and legacy through the education of the next generation of artists and designers and those employed in associated fields with active engagement and contribution to the thriving UK creative economy. Exemplary professional experience and research oxygenate the creative character of the provision and throughout its illustrious history the School has continued to attract, educate and employ highly distinguished artists, designers and makers.

The stunning Sion Hill campus, situated in the beautiful world heritage city of Bath, houses specialist studios, workshops, lecture theatre and library. Further facilities are centrally located at The Circus, Palace Yard Mews, and Dartmouth Avenue in the city’s student quarter. The School is entering a new exciting phase as it develops a new campus in the iconic Grade II listed former Herman Miller factory in Bath.

“Our unique heritage and inspirational settings along with our excellent resources, networks and faculty ensures our reputation as a leading place to study art and design,” said Professor Anita Taylor, Dean of Bath School of Art and Design. “Here we value knowledge and understanding generated through making and have exceptional facilities and equipment – from hand to high tech – to support our students to achieve successful creative outcomes.”

The work of the graduating students from the Contemporary Art Practice, Creative Arts, Fashion Design, Fine Art, Graphic Communication, Photography, Textile Design for Fashion & Interiors and Three Dimensional Design courses will be on show in the annual Undergraduate Degree Show from Saturday 11 June until Sunday 18.

Student Daisy Dixon said: “Studying in the stunning city of Bath has been inspirational and the Fine Art course has been fantastic. My tutors have given me the freedom to grow and develop as an artist, and the practical workshops have been invaluable in developing my passion for abstract sculptures. I’m now pursuing a career in the commercial art world thanks to contacts made during my course.”

To find out more about Bath School of Art and Design visit artdesign.bathspa.ac.uk