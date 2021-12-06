BBC Christmas ad is a slice of family life

Eschewing a glossy approach, the down-to-earth style of the BBC’s Christmas ad makes for an unexpected but very relatable film from the broadcaster. It features a mix of tender and very funny moments and runs to almost four minutes long.

At its heart are two British families, linked by a burgeoning romance, who are shown celebrating Christmas in their own unique ways. The audience acts as a fly on the wall as they enjoy a Christmas lunch and playing games, and succumb to the inevitable post-lunch nap. The BBC is subtly woven in throughout the film as the families are shown snuggling up on the sofa watching a Christmas special, listening to a festive classic on the radio or following a Christmas recipe from Nadiya.

The film was created by BBC Creative, the BBC’s in-house creative agency, working with director James Rouse from Outsider, who does a great job at keeping the tone of the film authentic and avoids slipping into sentimentality.

“As we know, all families are unique and in many ways that’s what the BBC’s Christmas film is all about – how we are united by our differences,” says Paul Jordan, ECD at BBC Creative. “The BBC is a unifying theme that runs through the heart of the film, bringing us together, and if you look carefully, you’ll notice it’s always there, like a golden thread of tinsel running right through our Christmas.”

Credits:

Agency: BBC Creative

ECDs: Paul Jordan, Helen Rhodes

Creative Director: Susan Ayton

Creatives: Jules Middleton, Andy Parkman

Director: James Rouse

Production Company: Outsider